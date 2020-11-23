66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares jumped 103.3% to close at $6.06 on Friday.
- FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) jumped 57% to close at $14.11. FTS International shares gained 74% on Thursday after the company completed financial restructuring.
- AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares rose 30.9% to close at $8.09 after gaining around 46% on Thursday. AYRO, earlier during the month, reported a Q3 net loss of $3.1 million.
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) gained 30.8% to close at $48.40 on continued momentum after the company recently announced a partnership with Sinclair Broadcast..
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 30.6% to close at $12.63.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 30.5% to close at $43.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 28.3% to close at $1.54. Ideanomics recently announced MEG October and Q4 sales activity.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) surged 26.8% to close at $12.50 after Butterfly Network announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) gained 26.5% to close at $11.40.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 23.6% to close at $22.67 after gaining over 24% on Thursday. Blink Charging on Monday announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 22.6% to close at $4.28 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) climbed 20.6% to close at $5.45 after climbing 13% on Thursday.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 20.3% to close at $7.52.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) gained 20.3% to close at $12.75 after Luminar Technologies announced a deal with Mobileye to supply Luminar lidar for the company's Autonomous Vehicle Series solution.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) climbed 20% to close at $2.58.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 19.8% to close at $3.03.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares gained 19.6% to close at $0.2045 after jumping around 35% on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 18.9% to close at $4.53. China Recycling Energy, last week, reported a Q3 loss.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) gained 18.7% to close at $11.28 after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $15 price target.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) jumped 18.7% to close at $4.26. Idera Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Dan Soland as Chief Operating Officer.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 18.4% to close at $24.84.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) climbed 17.3% to close at $5.35.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 17.3% to close at $4.00.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) jumped 16.9% to close at $13.78 after the company reported Q1 results, and disclosed a license and collaboration deal with Novartis.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 16.8% to close at $25.30.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) climbed 16.7% to close at $14.99.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) surged 16.3% to close at $22.04. GreenPower Motor, last week, reported quarterly earnings.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares gained 16% to close at $13.43 after the company reported Q4 results and also declared a $2 per share special dividend.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) surged 16% to close at $13.43. Kirkland's is expected to release Q3 earnings on December 3.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 15.5% to close at $5.07.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 14.9% to close at $3.16.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) climbed 13.7% to close at $2.41.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 13.6% to close at $4.69.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) gained 12.6% to close at $9.94 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share and the company also announced a buyback.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares climbed 11.8% to close at $0.1731 after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company released quarterly results last week.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 10.2% to close at $6.84. Sunworks, last week, terminated its merger agreement with Peck Company.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) gained 10% to close at $4.64 after dropping around 12% on Thursday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) climbed 9.7% to close at $14.48.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 9.6% to close at $104.07 after the company, along with Pfizer, announced they will submit a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162B2.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 9.4% to close at $3.74 after climbing around 8% on Thursday. The company, last week, said it swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) climbed 9.1% to close at $0.6380 after the company was mentioned by Biden as he discussed a national mask mandate with state governors.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) climbed 8.9% to close at $20.03. Yatsen Holding shares jumped 75% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $10.50 per share.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 8.4% to close at $2.19 after gaining about 7% on Thursday. DeepStar recently awarded go subsea systems engineering contract to Ocean Power Technologies.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) climbed 7.6% to close at $6.39.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) gained 6.6% to close at $107.71 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) gained 6.4% to close at $15.15 after the company announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone. The company also announced the acquisition of Respond Software for roughly $186 million in cash and stock.
Losers
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares tumbled 52.9% to close at $1.30 on Friday after the company priced its 6.06 million shares common stock offering at $1.65 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) declined 41.6% to close at $0.1686 following a 123% surge on Thursday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 24.4% to close at $4.43 after the company priced a $100 million direct offering of 25 million shares at $4 per ADS.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 24.1% to close at $0.3990 after the company priced its 14.189 million shares common stock offering at $0.37 per share.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) fell 17.8% to close at $0.6245 after the company reported a common stock offering. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $45.8 million to $46.6 million.
- Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) tumbled 17.8% to close at $0.3123 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 17.6% to close at $13.99 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $75 million of common stock.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 17.3% to close at $3.30 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) dropped 16.3% to close at $12.06 after the company priced a $100 million registered direct offering of roughly 8.85 million units at $11.30 per unit.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) dipped 13.8% to close at $10.34. Kazia Therapeutics, last week, confirmed at the SNO it's Paxalisib data had positive safety and efficacy signals in Glioblastoma.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares declined 12.7% to close at $2.48.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 11.8% to close at $4.86 after climbing around 25% on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences recently announced that PDUFA date was extended by the FDA from March 5, 2021 to June 5, 2021 for Ryplazim BLA.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) dropped 11.5% to close at $17.41. XBiotech, last week, announced data showing effectiveness of FLUVID therapy in COVID-19.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) fell 10.3% to close at $5.23.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) declined 10% to close at $31.20.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) dropped 9.3% to close at $209.40 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 9.4% to close at $0.8600. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares gained around 7% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with China Mobile.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) dropped 9.2% to close at $2.28 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Cypress Environmental Partners released quarterly results last week.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 8.5% to close at $7.32 after the company reported downbeat Q3sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance..
- GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) fell 8% to close at $65.66 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings. The company also announced it cannot predict the timing, outcome, or consequence of the SEC investigation.
