Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 0.1 in October from previous reading of 0.27.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services index is projected to decline to 55.8 in November from prior reading of 56, while manufacturing index might drop to 53.1 from previous reading of 53.3.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
