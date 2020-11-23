Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2020 4:16am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 0.1 in October from previous reading of 0.27.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services index is projected to decline to 55.8 in November from prior reading of 56, while manufacturing index might drop to 53.1 from previous reading of 53.3.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com