Apple, Microsoft Work Together To Bring Xbox Series X Controller Support For iPhone, iPad
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 23, 2020 12:27am   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are working together so that the Xbox Series X controller works with devices such as the iPad and the iPhone, the latter said in a support note.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant already supports multiple Xbox controllers so that users can play supported games from the Apple arcade and the App Store on their Apple TV, iPad, Mac computers, and iPhones.

Xbox controllers currently supported include Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708), Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Adaptive Controller. 

Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) DualShock 4 controller is also supported.

Why It Matters: Previously, Apple worked with Microsoft to add support for the Elite 2 and the Adaptive controller to iOS 14, The Verge reported

The support for Elite 2 was reportedly added a year after its release. There is no clarity on how long it will take for DualSense support to materialize. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.1% lower at $117.34 on Friday and fell 0.2% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed almost 1% lower at $210.39.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: iPad iPhone xbox

