Sony Ropes In Rick And Morty To Promote PlayStation 5 — As If Demand Was The Problem
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2020 10:02pm   Comments
Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5 has two new endorsers — Rick Sanchez and Mory Smith of the "Rick and Morty" fame.

What Happened: The animated characters from the adult-themed television show bring their characteristic style of humor in a commercial for Sony’s gaming console.

“Alright Morty, go talk about the thing — they paid us a lot,” the mad scientist tells his bemused grandson, while he counts a wad of cash in the background.

As Morty rushes to list the console’s features while filming their promotional material, Rick goads his grandson impatiently from behind before finally saying “F*cking buy it.”

Why It Matters: Rick and Morty’s endorsement comes as Sony already struggles to meet the high demand for its latest gaming consoles.

Customers are finding it rough to purchase the new console as supplies are running dry everywhere except at resellers.

Reseller groups are using technology and roping in the services of members to mop up consoles from retailers. With one group made up of a dozen members securing 3,500 consoles to sell to customers, according to Business Insider.

While the official price tag for a Digitial Edition PS5 is $399 and $499 for the console equipped with an ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive, they are being sold for upwards of $800 on StockX, a reseller website. 

On Sunday, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) unexpectedly offered the PS5 units for sale, according to Pushsquare.com — bundling the console with a DualSense controller and a copy of the Spider-Man game for $639.99.

The bundles sold out during the weekend — while thousands purchased the unit from the retailer, some of those orders face cancelation. 

The rush for the units was evident from day one when the consoles were put up for sale in Japan and were sold out on the first day but were available on a flea market in that country for more than $900.

Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X and S, as well as Sony’s consoles, have failed to meet sales targets of their predecessors in Japan as thin supplies limit the ability of manufacturers to meet the burgeoning demand for these devices.

Price Action: Sony shares closed 1.27% higher at $89.98 on Friday.

Related Link: PlayStation 5 Might Outsell New Xbox Series But Gaming Subscription Service Gives Microsoft An Edge, Analysts Say

Photo courtesy of Sony Corp.

