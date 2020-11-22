Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Fleets Could Be Accessed Long Beyond 24 Hours Due To Glitch
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2020 9:35pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Fleets Could Be Accessed Long Beyond 24 Hours Due To Glitch

A glitch with Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform allowed “Fleets” posted by users to be accessible long beyond the intended 24-hour expiry period, TechCrunch reports.

What Happened: An app that interacted with Twitter’s back-end systems via developer API returned a list of Fleets from the social media company’s server with each of them accessible via a direct link. This glitch was first detailed by Twitter user @donk_enby in a thread.

The direct link gave access to view or download an affected user’s post long after 24 hours and didn’t even trigger a “read” notification — meaning the original poster wouldn’t even get to know that their post was read by the person accessing the Fleet through the direct link.

Twitter acknowledged the technical issue in a statement to TechCrunch. 

“We’re aware of a bug accessible through a technical workaround where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible after 24 hours,” a representative of the Jack Dorsey-led company said. “We are working on a fix that should be rolled out shortly.”

Why It Matters: Twitter launched  the feature last week in what was seen as a bid to take on Snap Inc.’s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Instagram stories. 

The Fleets rollout was subsequently delayed as Twitter reported facing “performance and stability problems.” The social media company ultimately resolved the glitches and made the service available worldwide by Friday.

Days into the rollout, the latest glitch adds further woes for Dorsey’s company.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 2.4% higher at $44.68 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Twitter Says Fleets Will Rollout Worldwide By Friday As Company Resolves Glitches
Twitter's Fleets Rollout Hampered By 'Performance And Stability' Woes
Dolly Parton, Beyoncé And Others Who Have Donated Big Sums To COVID-19 Research, Charities
Facebook, Twitter CEOs Defend Their Election Actions To The Senate
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Will The Real Elon Musk Please Stand Up: Another Twitter Bitcoin Scam
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jack Dorsey social media Twitter Fleets User PrivacyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com