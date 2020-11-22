PlayStation 5 Consoles Topping $800 at Reseller Site

Sony PlayStation is in stock and available — if you're willing to pay upwards of $800 for it.

Resellers: StockX, a reseller site, has been selling the new PlayStation 5 consoles at a steady clip for prices well over Sony Corporation's (NYSE: SNE) $399 official price tag for a PS5 Digital Edition, or $499 for one with an ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

The site says the consoles are 100% authentic. StockX describes itself as a "stock market for things," with sales happening when buyers' bids meet sellers' asking price.

High Demand: The latest generation PS5 is difficult to come by as demand has quickly outstripped supply. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stores had to cancel thousands of customer orders after the consoles sold out at its online store this weekend, according to a PlayStation fan site.

It also sold out in Japan on its first day of launch.

Black Friday coupled with people locked down at home amid the pandemic means the consoles on StockX are likely to find buyers.