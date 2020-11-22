Tesla Updated Model S Range To 409 Miles, Report Suggests

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to have once again increased the range of its Model S.

What Happened: According to a report by Electrek on Saturday, the electric vehicle manufacturer seems to have increased the range for its Model S Long Range Plus to 409 miles on one charge. The previous range was 402 miles.

A reader-submitted photograph reviewed by Electrek shows a model produced this month. It bears a vehicle sticker showing an updated range of 409 miles. It is unclear whether hardware or software improvements led to the increase.

This information has not been verified and has not yet appeared in Tesla's official description of the vehicle.

Why It Matters: Tesla has been competing with Lucid Motors’ electric vehicle, which unveiled its Air model with a 406-mile range in October.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed down 1.93% at $489.61 on Friday, and went up by 0.20% to $490.60 in after-hours trading.

Image: Courtesy of Tesla