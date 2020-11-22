Fan Site Reports Thousands Of Kohl's Orders Cancelled Amid Red-Hot PlayStation 5 Orders

Nov. 22, 2020, screenshot of Kohl's online shopping site showing PlayStation 5 consoles out of stock

A PlayStation news site for fans says Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) left thousands of customers hanging when PlayStation 5 console bundles quickly sold out at its online store during the weekend.

What Happened: "Kohl’s unexpectedly listed PlayStation 5 consoles for sale," reported the site Pushsquare.com. "Thousands of people purchased a system from the store, but some of those orders are now being cancelled."

The consoles were bundled with a DualSense controller and a copy of a Spider-Man game, for a price of $639.99, according to Pushsquare.

Black Friday In A Pandemic: More such disappointments are likely as the much-anticipated next generations of Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation and its competitor, Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox, hit the markets in time for Black Friday sales. This year, the holiday shopping frenzy is happening amid tightening COVID-related rules that are keeping people at home with plenty of time on their hands. Demand is likely to remain very high.