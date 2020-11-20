Why Teladoc's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading higher on Friday after General Catalyst Group Management Holdings disclosed a 5.6% active stake In the company.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals.

Teladoc shares were trading up 4.25% to $199.32 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $253 and a 52-week low of $75.20.