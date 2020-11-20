Market Overview

Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company announced it has extended the pause of its global Princess ship operations to March 31, 2021.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon.

Carnival shares traded down 4.12% to $17.44 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

