54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares climbed 82.1% to $5.48.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares climbed 63.3% to $0.2789 after jumping around 35% on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
- FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) gained 43.9% to $12.94. FTS International shares gained 74% on Thursday after the company completed financial restructuring.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) jumped 26.2% to $42.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares climbed 24.4% to $7.69 after gaining around 46% on Thursday. AYRO, earlier during the month, reported a Q3 net loss of $3.1 million.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 24.2% to $5.61 after climbing 13% on Thursday.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares climbed 21.6% to $14.08 after the company reported Q4 results and also declared a $2 per share special dividend.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) jumped 19.7% to $13.56. HighPoint Resources jumped 65% on Thursday after Bonanza Creek Energy disclosed a 46.5% active stake in the company.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 19.5% to $4.29. Idera Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Dan Soland as Chief Operating Officer.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) gained 18.4% to $2.5115.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) climbed 18.8% to $2.40 after gaining about 7% on Thursday. DeepStar recently awarded go subsea systems engineering contract to Ocean Power Technologies.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 18.2% to $13.93 after the company reported Q1 results, and disclosed a license and collaboration deal with Novartis.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 18.2% to $11.43.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 16.7% to $21.40 after gaining over 24% on Thursday. Blink Charging on Monday announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) gained 16.6% to $0.6798 after the company received a Clinical Trial Authorization in the U.K. for its Cancer Appetite Recovery Study.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) climbed 15.1% to $6.47.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) surged 14.9% to $7.12. Sunworks, last week, terminated its merger agreement with Peck Company.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 14.8% to $1.5250. Transocean shares gained 8% on Thursday after the company announced deepwater Corcovado and a deepwater Mykonos contract extensions worth $297 million.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 14.4% to $4.724.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) climbed 14.4% to $10.10 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share and the company also announced a buyback.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) gained 13.7% to $21.45. GreenPower Motor, last week, reported quarterly earnings.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 13.5% to $4.7874 after dropping around 12% on Thursday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 13.1% to $6.72.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 13% to $0.1748 after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company released quarterly results last week.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) gained 13.1% to $14.93.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 8.8% to $1.3050. Ideanomics recently announced MEG October and Q4 sales activity.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 8.4% to $0.6342 after the company was mentioned by Biden as he discussed a national mask mandate with state governors.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 7.4% to $108.54 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) rose 7.1% to $19.71. Yatsen Holding shares jumped 75% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $10.50 per share.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 7% to $15.23 after the company announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone. The company also announced the acquisition of Respond Software for roughly $186 million in cash and stock.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 5.7% to $3.6144 after climbing around 8% on Thursday. The company, last week, said it swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 5.1% to $44.26 after the company reported strong Q3 results and issued upbeat Q4 forecast.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 5.1% to $99.79 after the company, along with Pfizer, announced they will submit a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162B2.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 4.5% to $4.74 after sharing topline data from its partner’s pivotal Phase 3 study of VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) in Mainland China.
Losers
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares dipped 56.2% to $1.2089 after the company priced its 6.06 million shares common stock offering at $1.65 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 37.2% to $0.1815 following a 123% surge on Thursday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 25.8% to $4.3489 after the company priced a $100 million direct offering of 25 million shares at $4 per ADS.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 25.1% to $0.3939 after the company priced its 14.189 million shares common stock offering at $0.37 per share.
- GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) dropped 21.8% to $55.79 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings. The company also announced it cannot predict the timing, outcome, or consequence of the SEC investigation.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) fell 21.2% to $0.5988 after the company reported a common stock offering. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $45.8 million to $46.6 million.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 17% to $3.31 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) tumbled 16.3% to $0.3179 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) tumbled 14% to $42.00. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares gained 158% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 13.8% to $14.64 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $75 million of common stock.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) dropped 12.8% to $12.57 after the company priced a $100 million registered direct offering of roughly 8.85 million units at $11.30 per unit.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 10.6% to $4.9247 after climbing around 25% on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences recently announced that PDUFA date was extended by the FDA from March 5, 2021 to June 5, 2021 for Ryplazim BLA.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares declined 10% to $2.42 after climbing 20% on Thursday.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) dropped 9.9% to $2.2627 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Cypress Environmental Partners released quarterly results last week.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 9.4% to $2.58 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) dropped 8.7% to $14.61 after the company announced a $15 million common stock only registered direct offering price above-the-market.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 7.9% to $0.8746. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares gained around 7% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with China Mobile.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 7.8% to $7.37 after the company reported downbeat Q3sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance..
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) dipped 7.5% to $32.07.
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares declined 5.5% to $1.0966 after reporting Q2 results.
