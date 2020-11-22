Check Out This New Oceanside Florida Estate Going For $44.5M
Some say living and working near the ocean improves health and mental well-being.
For $44.5 million, it better.
A contemporary estate in Manalapan, Fla, is on the market for that price tag. Built this year, the home has six bedrooms, nine full baths and three partial baths. It is listed on Christie's International Real Estate and has over 15,000 square feet of interior space. It is fully furnished and includes a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor summer kitchen, 10-car garage and a private tunnel to the beach.
It was developed by RWB Construction, Carnegie Hill Development and Marc-Michaels Interior Design.
The fully furnished estate features full home automation, staff quarters with kitchen, resort style pool and spa, expansive loggia with summer kitchen, 10 car garage with ample parking and its own private tunnel to the beach.
The property on Ocean Boulevard Manalapan will give its buyer the chance to be one with both the Ocean and the Intracoastal alluring beauty.
