Why FireEye's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone. The company also announced the acquisition of Respond Software for roughly $186 million in cash and stock.

FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email. FireEye's products for on-premises and cloud-based security are supplemented by its services division, with its Mandiant consulting group as a main player in the market for breach responses and security assessments. The company's security experts can be used on-demand by customers and help FireEye innovative its product offerings. The California-based company sells products worldwide, was founded in 2004, and went public in 2013.

FireEye shares were trading up 6.78% at $15.21 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.34 and a 52-week low of $7.54.