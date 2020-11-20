Market Overview

Why RedHill Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2020 11:51am   Comments
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported the initiation of its Phase 3 study of RHB-204 for first-line treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

RedHill Biopharma shares were trading slightly higher at $9 at publication time Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.35 and a 52-week low of $3.26.

