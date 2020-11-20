Why RedHill Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported the initiation of its Phase 3 study of RHB-204 for first-line treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

RedHill Biopharma shares were trading slightly higher at $9 at publication time Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.35 and a 52-week low of $3.26.