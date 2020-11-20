Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 91 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

(NYSE: UBER). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED).

(NYSE: RMED). BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) was the biggest winner, trading up 641.44% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.75. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BKYI) shares were up 641.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.03 for a change of up 641.44%. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares set a new yearly high of $6.99 this morning. The stock was up 14.24% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.