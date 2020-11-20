Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 10:08am   Comments
During Friday's morning trading, just 1 company set new 52-week lows.

Stock dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 33.12%.

 

