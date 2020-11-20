Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's morning trading, just 1 company set new 52-week lows.
Stock dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 33.12%.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas