41 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 47.4% to $0.252 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 40.6% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the company received a Clinical Trial Authorization in the U.K. for its Cancer Appetite Recovery Study.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 22.7% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after sharing topline data from its partner’s pivotal Phase 3 study of VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) in Mainland China.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 18.7% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results, and disclosed a license and collaboration deal with Novartis.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 16.2% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company was mentioned by Biden as he discussed a national mask mandate with state governors.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares rose 16.2% to $13.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and also declared a $2 per share special dividend.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 15.9% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone. The company also announced the acquisition of Respond Software for roughly $186 million in cash and stock.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 14.5% to $4.83 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Thursday.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) rose 10.9% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Yatsen Holding shares jumped 75% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $10.50 per share.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 9.8% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company released quarterly results last week.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 9.7% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after climbing around 8% on Thursday. The company, last week, said it swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 9.1% to $13.51 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 8.9% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after climbing 13% on Thursday.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 8.5% to $0.6295 in pre-market trading. Brickell Biotech recently announced its development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical will launch sofpironium bromide gel, 5% in Japan on November 26.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 8.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after gaining about 7% on Thursday. DeepStar recently awarded go subsea systems engineering contract to Ocean Power Technologies.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) rose 8.2% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also announced the strategic exit of Naturalizer stores to drive digital growth.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 7.8% to $3.70 in pre-market trading. U.S. Energy recently reported Q3 results.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 6.9% to $108.00 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 6.8% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q3 results and issued upbeat Q4 forecast.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 6.8% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Transocean shares gained 8% on Thursday after the company announced a deepwater Corcovado and a deepwater Mykonos contract extensions worth $297 million.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.6% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 14% on Thursday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 5.8% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.
- Ideanomics recently announced MEG October and Q4 sales activity.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) rose 5.3% to $43.50 in pre-market trading following stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 5% to $19.25 in pre-market trading after gaining over 24% on Thursday. Blink Charging on Monday announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 5% to $0.1570 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday. Gulfport Energy recently announced it received court approval for its first day motions to support its ongoing operations.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 4.8% to $99.45 in pre-market trading. Pfizer is likely to file an application with the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) rose 4.4% to $114.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) rose 3% to $29.68 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 29.2% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Thursday. Nano Dimension recently received a notice of allowance for a US patent titled "FABRICATION OF PCB AND FPC WITH SHIELDED TRACKS AND/OR COMPONENTS USING 3D INKJET PRINTING."
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) fell 22.4% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $45.8 million to $46.6 million.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 22.3% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 22% to $0.2253 in pre-market trading following a 123% surge on Thursday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 12.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 11.8% to $7.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance..
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 11.4% to $63.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares fell 10.7% to $3.42 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Thursday.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 8.8% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
- Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 7.1% to $15.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of $75 million of common stock.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 6.9% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Medigus shares jumped 22% on Thursday after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the founders of EMuze to enter into the electric vehicle and electric charging markets.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 6.4% to $14.98 in pre-market trading. Arcimoto shares jumped around 70% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of a joint municipal pilot program with the city of Orlando to test ultra-efficient electric vehicles in the city fleets.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 4.9% to $0.9030 in pre-market trading. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares gained around 7% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with China Mobile.
