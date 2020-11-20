68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) gained 157.9% to close at $49.00 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares climbed 123.1% to close at $0.2889 on Thursday after jumping around 47% on Wednesday.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) rose 75.2% to close at $18.40 after pricing its IPO at $10.50 per share.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 73.6% to close at $8.99 after the company completed financial restructuring.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) surged 69.5% to close at $16.00. Arcimoto reported that the City Of Orlando launched joint municipal pilot program to test ultra-efficient electric vehicles in city fleets.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) jumped 65.2% to close at $11.33. Bonanza Creek Energy disclosed a 46.5% active stake in HighPoint Resources.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) gained 51.3% to close at $2.33 after the company announced a special cash dividend of $1.3712 per ADS.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) gained 45.8% to close at $6.18. AYRO, earlier during the month, reported a Q3 net loss of $3.1 million.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) jumped 39.5% to close at $9.64 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) climbed 29.8% to close at $22.19 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance. The company also announced a $50 million buyback.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) climbed 29.1% to close at $45.69 after Tang Capital Partners reported a 42.5% stake in the company.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) rose 27.3% to close at $17.00. Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, is going public via CIIG Merger. The deal values the company at $5.4 billion, according to CNBC.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares climbed 27.1% to close at $14.41. Kandi Technologies shares jumped over 20% on Wednesday on continued strength after the company on Tuesday reported it received approval from Texas to offer a rebate on its vehicles.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 27.1% to close at $7.17.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares rose 25.6% to close at $23.44. The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeals board affirmed validity of all claims of Corcept's U.S. Patent No.10,195,214, 'Concomitant Administration of Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulators and CYP3A Inhibitors.'
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) gained 25.5% to close at $24.70.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 24.7% to close at $5.51. Liminal BioSciences recently announced that PDUFA date was extended by the FDA from March 5, 2021 to June 5, 2021 for Ryplazim BLA.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) climbed 24.1% to close at $18.34. Blink Charging, on Monday, announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 22.9% to close at $5.86. Nano Dimension recently received a notice of allowance for a US patent titled "Fabrication Of PCB and FPC With Shielded Tracks And/Or Components Using 3d Inkjet Printing."
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 22.3% to close at $2.47 after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the founders of EMuze to enter into the electric vehicle and electric charging markets.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 22.2% to close at $58.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) surged 21% to close at $9.67. The company on Monday reported Q3results.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) rose 20.9% to close at $2.68.
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) gained 20.9% to close at $37.01. Macquarie initiated coverage on Ballys with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares gained 20.1% to close at $2.69. Hudson Capital, on Monday, said it has progressed further with planned FreightHub merger.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) surged 20.1% to close at $2.51. Cypress Environmental Partners released quarterly results last week.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 19.7% to close at $9.78.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 19.7% to close at $7.90. Ideal Power, last week, posted a Q3 loss of $1.28 per share.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 19.2% to close at $24.39 following overall optimism in e-commerce names amid renewed COVID-19 lockdown measures.
- Youdao, Inc.. (NYSE: DAO) surged 18.9% to close at $29.91 after reporting Q3 results.
- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) gained 17.9% to close at $4.21. PennantPark Investment reported quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 17.9% to close at $6.25 after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) climbed 17.7% to close at $39.55 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 17.7% to close at $7.52. Tricida posted a Q3 loss last week.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) gained 17.5% to close at $7.59 after declining around 34% on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology entered into cancellation agreement with creditor who loaned aggregate of RMB$72 million to unit, Reuters reported.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 17.5% to close at $14.17. Magnite posted upbeat quarterly results last week.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 17.1% to close at $9.52.
- Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN) jumped 17% to close at $39.71 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) surged 17% to close at $6.68.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) climbed 16.9% to close at $86.11. JOYY shares tumbled 26% on Wednesday after Muddy Waters Research issued a short report on the stock, alleging fraud.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) surged 16.9% to close at $3.04.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) shares rose 16.2% to close at $11.85. Retractable Technologies recently reported Q3 results.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) gained 15.7% to close at $12.26.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) jumped 15.5% to close at $16.32 after the company received 3 new patents for its battery control technology.
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) climbed 15% to close at $7.21 after the company announced the completion of a Type A meeting with the FDA confirming a pathway for resubmission for approval of Libervant.
- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 14.1% to close at $3.08.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) climbed 11.3% to close at $8.88. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q3 results.
- Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) gained 10.7% to close at $10.85.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) climbed 8.2% to close at $46.51 after the company announced Q3 results.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 6.6% to close at $2.91.
Losers
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dipped 26% to close at $5.34 on Thursday after the company announced pricing of follow-on public offering.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) dropped 21.8% to settle at $2.76.
- MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares fell 21.5% to close at $9.01.
- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGC) shares declined 20.7% to close at $8.06. Legacy Acquisition announced preliminary results of cash tender offer for its class a common stock.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) dropped 16.2% to close at $3.83 after surging 90% on Wednesday.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) dropped 13.6% to close at $6.91 after the company announced a convertible senior notes offering.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE: BLI) fell 12.2% to settle at $81.63 after the company announced pricing of 3 million share public offering by selling stockholders at $86 per share.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares fell 11.3% to close at $4.69 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) dropped 10.9% to close at $12.00. Kazia Therapeutics recently confirmed at the SNO it's Paxalisib data had positive safety and efficacy signals in Glioblastoma.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 10.7% to close at $1.50 after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss last week.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) dropped 10.6% to close at $10.31 after the company announced pricing of a 7.5 million offering at $10 per share.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 10.6% to close at $2.27. Entercom Communications, last week, reported closing of purchase of QL Gaming for $32 million in cash.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) declined 10% to finish at $12.92 after the company priced its 5 million shares common stock offering at $12.85 per share.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 10% to close at $15.07 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares declined 8.3% to close at $1.92.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 8% to settle at $29.99 following Q3 earnings.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) dipped 7.4% to finish at $0.1497. Gulfport Energy recently announced it received court approval for its first day motions to support its ongoing operations.
