Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets