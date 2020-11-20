Tesla Shot Glasses To Go With The Teslaquila? Yes, Says Musk

Just two weeks from launching the "Tesla Tequila," Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) honcho Elon Musk hints about "Tesla shot glasses" paired with the lightning bottle, which could be sold worldwide.

What Happened: Responding to the question if Teslaquila will be available in Europe, the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted about the complex liquor distribution rules in Europe and the U.S. He said, however, Tesla will be "selling the lightning bottle and shot glasses worldwide."

Though the Tesla Tequila in the lightning bottle came with a hefty price tag of $250, it sold off within hours of launch. What started as an April Fool's joke ended up as a limited product on the Tesla merchandise store.

Due to the liquor distribution rules, Musk could add the lightning bottle and shot glasses as a glassware set, which would be easy to ship worldwide.

It will add to the list of other quirky merchandise sold by Tesla that is highly popular.

Price Action: TSLA shares closed 2.60% higher at $499.27 on Thursday.