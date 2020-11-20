Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Shot Glasses To Go With The Teslaquila? Yes, Says Musk
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2020 1:45am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Shot Glasses To Go With The Teslaquila? Yes, Says Musk

Just two weeks from launching the "Tesla Tequila," Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) honcho Elon Musk hints about "Tesla shot glasses" paired with the lightning bottle, which could be sold worldwide.

What Happened: Responding to the question if Teslaquila will be available in Europe, the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted about the complex liquor distribution rules in Europe and the U.S. He said, however, Tesla will be "selling the lightning bottle and shot glasses worldwide."

Though the Tesla Tequila in the lightning bottle came with a hefty price tag of $250, it sold off within hours of launch. What started as an April Fool's joke ended up as a limited product on the Tesla merchandise store.

Due to the liquor distribution rules, Musk could add the lightning bottle and shot glasses as a glassware set, which would be easy to ship worldwide.

It will add to the list of other quirky merchandise sold by Tesla that is highly popular.

Price Action: TSLA shares closed 2.60% higher at $499.27 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Model 3 Saved Fremont Police $4,000 In A Year
Musk Says Special Full Self-Driving Beta Update Coming With 'Entire New Areas Of Functionality'
Here's What $500 Invested In 7 Electric Vehicle Penny Stocks In March Is Worth Right Now
Elon Musk Tweets 'Caution' On SPACs As Tesla Rivals Go Public
Exclusive: MP Materials CEO Talks Rare Earth Mining, Supporting Tesla, EV Companies
Tesla Model S Owner Walks Away From 100 MPH Crash
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs tequilaNews Retail Sales Events

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com