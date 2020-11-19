Twitter Says Fleets Will Rollout Worldwide By Friday As Company Resolves Glitches

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is back on track for the global release of its disappearing tweets, according to a statement made by the company’s product chief Kayvon Beykpour, Reuters reports.

What Happened: Talking about the glitches in a live statement, Beykpour clarified that some performance issues were spotted in the initial 24 hours of the release. Fixes are being implemented and the feature would be made available for all users by Friday.

The product chief acknowledged user feedback on privacy and security concerns and said that corrective steps would be taken with updates being released over time.

Early checks revealed that users could be tagged by blocked contacts through Fleets, raising concerns of online harassment, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Why Does It Matter: Beykpour said the company “can’t promise that’s going to be an overnight quick fix, but we’re absolutely thinking about it,” Reuters noted.

After initial testing in select countries, Twitter released Fleets on Tuesday. The next day, a tweet from Twitter Support informed users that the Fleets rollout suffered from stability and performance issues.

Several other social media platforms sport such a temporary post feature. Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) video sharing app Snapchat launched the Stories feature in 2013. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) followed suit with a similar feature with the launch of Instagram Stories in October 2016.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.74% higher at $43.62 on Thursday.