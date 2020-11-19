Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Robinhood Co-Founder Vladimir Tenev Talks Young Investors With Jim Cramer
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 6:49pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday night, Jim Cramer interviewed Robinhood co-founder Vladimir Tenev about how the brokerage app is changing equity markets.

 

Tenev shared some insights which challenge common assumptions about Robinhood users. He noted that "while people equate being young with day trading, our data doesn't show that." He also noted that users are "by and large depositing funds and buying companies long-term" like traditional buy-and-hold investors. 

 

The co-founder discussed his company's recent addition of fractional share trading and scheduled deposit capabilities, saying that these features "can help turn first-time investors into long-term investors." 

 

Finally, when asked about Robinhood's IPO plans, Tenev said that the company was "well capitalized" and "thinks there's a huge growth opportunity ahead of us," but declined to discuss IPO plans in any detail. 

 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

This Is How Much Prediction Markets Made On Presidential Election
Investor Optimism Dented Globally On Rising COVID-19 Cases
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Boeing On The Day The 737 Max Debuted Would Be Worth Today
Global Markets Today: Rising COVID-19 Cases Weigh On Asia, Europe And US
Tesla's Inclusion In S&P 500 'Declaration' That EVs Are 'Our Future,' Analysts React
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com