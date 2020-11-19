Robinhood Co-Founder Vladimir Tenev Talks Young Investors With Jim Cramer

On CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday night, Jim Cramer interviewed Robinhood co-founder Vladimir Tenev about how the brokerage app is changing equity markets.

Tenev shared some insights which challenge common assumptions about Robinhood users. He noted that "while people equate being young with day trading, our data doesn't show that." He also noted that users are "by and large depositing funds and buying companies long-term" like traditional buy-and-hold investors.

The co-founder discussed his company's recent addition of fractional share trading and scheduled deposit capabilities, saying that these features "can help turn first-time investors into long-term investors."

Finally, when asked about Robinhood's IPO plans, Tenev said that the company was "well capitalized" and "thinks there's a huge growth opportunity ahead of us," but declined to discuss IPO plans in any detail.