The Container Store CEO Melissa Reiff Talks Home Organizing With Jim Cramer

Melissa Reiff, CEO of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS), appeared on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday night and was interviewed by Jim Cramer.

Reiff discussed how The Container Store has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the home has become a classroom, daycare, and office — and that her company's "purpose is to help customers maximize the space in their homes."

She also noted that The Container Store offered curbside pick up even before the pandemic and that it has been able to pivot effectively to that sales method during periods when its stores have been closed.

Reiff also mentioned that the company is launching a new co-branded product collection with tidiness guru Marie Kondo in January 2021. She said that the collection contains a lot of ceramic and bamboo items and is part of a slow and difficult transition away from plastic for environmental reasons.

Price Action: The Container Store shares closed up 7.01% to $10.38 Thursday afternoon.