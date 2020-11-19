Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Container Store CEO Melissa Reiff Talks Home Organizing With Jim Cramer
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 6:36pm   Comments
Share:

Melissa Reiff, CEO of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS), appeared on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday night and was interviewed by Jim Cramer. 

Reiff discussed how The Container Store has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the home has become a classroom, daycare, and office — and that her company's "purpose is to help customers maximize the space in their homes."

She also noted that The Container Store offered curbside pick up even before the pandemic and that it has been able to pivot effectively to that sales method during periods when its stores have been closed.

Reiff also mentioned that the company is launching a new co-branded product collection with tidiness guru Marie Kondo in January 2021. She said that the collection contains a lot of ceramic and bamboo items and is part of a slow and difficult transition away from plastic for environmental reasons.  

Price Action: The Container Store shares closed up 7.01% to $10.38 Thursday afternoon.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCS)

33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: The Container Store Group
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mad Money Covid-19 Jim CramerNews Small Cap Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com