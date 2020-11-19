Market Overview

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 guidance.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone. The company also announced the acquisition of Respond Software for roughly $186 million in cash and stock.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also announced the strategic exit of Naturalizer stores to drive digital growth.
  • Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS was up year over year and declared a $2 per share special dividend.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares are trading higher after the company was mentioned by Biden as he discussed a national mask mandate with state governors.

Losers

  • Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $75 million of common stock.
  • Fangdd Network (NASDAQ: DUO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS was down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Oragenics (NASDAQ: OGEN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering. No terms were disclosed.

