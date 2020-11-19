Why Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced the completion of a Type A meeting with the FDA confirming a pathway for resubmission for approval of Libervant.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing differentiated products to meet medical needs. The product pipeline focuses on the treatment of diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS).

Aquestive Therapeutics shares were trading up 15.15% at $7.22 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $10 and a 52-week low of $1.41.