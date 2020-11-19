Market Overview

Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 3:18pm   Comments
Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher on Thursday on continued strength following strong Pennsylvania sports betting revenue figures for October.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up 3.95% at $69.82 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.62 and a 52-week low of $3.75.

