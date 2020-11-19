Why HighPoint Resources Stock Is Trading Higher Today

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company disclosed that Bonanza Creek Energy had a 46.5% active stake in the company.

HighPoint Resources Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses its operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S., where most of its production comes from the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Uinta Basin in Utah.

HighPoint Resources shares were trading up 99.42% at $13.68 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $99 and a 52-week low of $2.80.