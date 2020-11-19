Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why HighPoint Resources Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Why HighPoint Resources Stock Is Trading Higher Today

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company disclosed that Bonanza Creek Energy had a 46.5% active stake in the company.

HighPoint Resources Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses its operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S., where most of its production comes from the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Uinta Basin in Utah.

HighPoint Resources shares were trading up 99.42% at $13.68 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $99 and a 52-week low of $2.80.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPR)

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 95% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com