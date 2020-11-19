7 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $5.00 $85.5K 15.7K 5.2K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $27.50 $32.4K 101.6K 3.1K BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $23.00 $59.5K 87.1K 1.9K PRU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $75.00 $221.0K 810 539 AX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $35.00 $125.4K 132 456 NLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $7.00 $25.5K 8.1K 334 PFSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $55.00 $51.0K 4.6K 272

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BBD (NYSE:BBD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 5000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $85.5K on this trade with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 15799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 373 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.4K on this trade with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 101672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1800 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $59.5K on this trade with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 87111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRU (NYSE:PRU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $221.0K on this trade with a price of $442.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AX (NYSE:AX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 456 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $125.4K on this trade with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NLY (NYSE:NLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 297 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.5K on this trade with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 8179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFSI (NYSE:PFSI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 255 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.