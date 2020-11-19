44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares jumped 77.7% to $0.2302 after jumping around 47% on Wednesday.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) surged 51% to $2.3250 after the company announced a special cash dividend of $1.3712 per ADS.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 35% to $2.7266 after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the founders of EMuze to enter into the electric vehicle and electric charging markets.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) jumped 32.3% to $12.49. Arcimoto reported that the City Of Orlando launched joint municipal pilot program to test ultra-efficient electric vehicles in city fleets.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) gained 30.2% to $17.40. Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, is going public via CIIG Merger. The deal values the company at $5.4 billion, according to CNBC.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) rose 30% to $5.51. AYRO, earlier during the month, reported a Q3 net loss of $3.1 million.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares climbed 29.2% to $2.8940. Hudson Capital, on Monday, said it has progressed further with planned FreightHub merger.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) jumped 28.2% to $45.38 after Tang Capital Partners reported a 42.5% stake in the company.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 26% to $10.05. The company on Monday reported Q3results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) gained 24.1% to $21.20 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance. The company also announced a $50 million buyback.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) climbed 23.4% to $8.52 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares gained 22.4% to $22.83. The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeals board affirmed validity of all claims of Corcept's U.S. Patent No.10,195,214, 'Concomitant Administration of Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulators and CYP3A Inhibitors.'
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) rose 21.5% to $37.18. Macquarie initiated coverage on Ballys with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) surged 21.4% to $8.33. Bonanza Creek Energy disclosed a 46.5% active stake in HighPoint Resources.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) gained 20% to $7.76 after declining around 34% on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology entered into cancellation agreement with creditor who loaned aggregate of RMB$72 million to unit, Reuters reported.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 18.3% to $56.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 17.5% to $17.37. Blink Charging, on Monday, announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) surged 17.5% to $86.57. JOYY shares tumbled 26% on Wednesday after Muddy Waters Research issued a short report on the stock, alleging fraud.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 16.9% to $13.25. Kandi Technologies shares jumped over 20% on Wednesday on continued strength after the company on Tuesday reported it received approval from Texas to offer a rebate on its vehicles.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) gained 15.4% to $38.78 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Youdao, Inc.. (NYSE: DAO) rose 15.4% to $29.09 after reporting Q3 results.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 15.3% to $9.20. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q3 results.
- Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN) rose 14.2% to $38.74 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 12.6% to $3.04.
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) rose 11.2% to $6.97 after the company announced the completion of a Type A meeting with the FDA confirming a pathway for resubmission for approval of Libervant.
- Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) surged 11.1% to $10.89.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 9.8% to $1.5150 after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss last week.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 8.8% to $2.97.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 7.7% to $46.30 after the company announced Q3 results.
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) rose 5.6% to $13.05 after the company announced FDA approval of DEFINITY Room Temperature.
Losers
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 25.2% to $5.40 after the company announced pricing of follow-on public offering.
- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGC) shares dropped 20% to $8.13. Legacy Acquisition announced preliminary results of cash tender offer for its class a common stock.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 16.4% to $3.82 after surging 90% on Wednesday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares dropped 15.6% to $4.4650 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares dropped 14.3% to $1.795.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 13% to $3.07.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) dropped 11.1% to $12.77 after the company priced its 5 million shares common stock offering at $12.85 per share.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 10.3% to $2.2785. Entercom Communications, last week, reported closing of purchase of QL Gaming for $32 million in cash.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) dipped 10.3% to $2.17. Gannett recently announced the refinancing of $500 million of debt.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE: BLI) fell 10% to $83.71 after the company announced pricing of 3 million share public offering by selling stockholders at $86 per share.
- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) dropped 9.9% to $2.36. Great Elm Capital recently reported Q1 results.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 9.9% to $7.20 after the company announced a convertible senior notes offering.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 9.4% to $0.1465. Gulfport Energy recently announced it received court approval for its first day motions to support its ongoing operations.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 8.4% to $29.85 following Q3 earnings.
