Why Corcept's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares were trading higher on Thursday after as traders circulated a Nov. 18 USPTO court document on Teva vs. Corcept.

Corcept Therapeutics is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol.

Corcept Therapeutics shares were trading up 25.19% at $23.36 during the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $23.55 and $9.70.