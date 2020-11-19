Why MeiraGTx's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares were trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its 5 million shares common stock offering at $12.85 per share.

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in the development of innovative gene therapy products to transform the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders.

MeiraGTx shares were trading down 10.72% at $12.82 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $22.32 and $8.82.