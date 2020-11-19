Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MeiraGTx's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares were trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its 5 million shares common stock offering at $12.85 per share.

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in the development of innovative gene therapy products to transform the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders.

MeiraGTx shares were trading down 10.72% at $12.82 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $22.32 and $8.82.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGTX)

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aquestive's Positive FDA Meeting, Prevail Awarded Patent, Neuro-Oncology Conference Gets Underway
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Urovant In M&A Deal, Sanofi's Binary Event, Conference Presentations
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Supernus, Sanofi Await FDA Decisions
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com