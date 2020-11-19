Why Aditxt's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company secured CLIA certification for AditxtScore laboratory operations in Richmond and plans to launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 as a lab developed test.

Aditxt Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage life sciences company that focuses on prolonging life and enhancing life quality of transplanted patients. The firm develops products designed to induce tolerance to transplanted organs.

Aditxt shares were trading up 5.96% at $2.04 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $9.58 and $1.62.