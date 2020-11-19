Market Overview

Why Aditxt's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 12:04pm   Comments
Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company secured CLIA certification for AditxtScore laboratory operations in Richmond and plans to launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 as a lab developed test.

Aditxt Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage life sciences company that focuses on prolonging life and enhancing life quality of transplanted patients. The firm develops products designed to induce tolerance to transplanted organs.

Aditxt shares were trading up 5.96% at $2.04 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $9.58 and $1.62.

