Why Medigus Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the founders of EMuze to enter into the electric vehicle and electric charging markets.

Medigus Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures. The key product of the company is the MUSE (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) system is a single-use device for the incisionless treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

Medigus shares were trading up 19.55% at $2.42 during the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $15.15 and 83 cents.