Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 53 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Target (NYSE: TGT).

Hudson Capital was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ: HUSN) was the biggest gainer, trading up 28.46% to reach its 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Target (NYSE: TGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.44 Thursday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 6.66%. Hudson Capital (NASDAQ: HUSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.37 Thursday. The stock was up 28.46% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!