60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares jumped 90.4% to close at $4.57 on Wednesday after jumping around 75%on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares gained 47.2% to close at $0.1295 after jumping over 21% on Tuesday.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 36.3% to close at $13.47 after the company announced at the SNO further Paxalisib data confirming the earlier announced positive safety and efficacy signals in glioblastoma.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares surged 32.4% to close at $1.35 as the company reported transformational acquisition of additional working interest at Etame Marin Block Offshore Gabon from Sasol for $50 million.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) climbed 30% to close at $4.81.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares surged 28.9% to close at $3.08. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on BELLUS Health with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $12.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 27.2% to close at $5.29.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 23.8% to close at $5.10.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) jumped 23.7% to close at $13.36. Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, is going public via CIIG Merger.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares gained 23% to close at $2.89 as the company disclosed that the SocketScan S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader has achieved the Google Wallet Certification.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 20.5% to close at $11.34 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday reported it received approval from Texas to offer a rebate on its vehicles.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) gained 20% to close at $4.99 after the company announced the publication of an abstract at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium of Phase IIb trial data for GP2.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 19% to close at $9.44. Arcimoto, earlier during the week, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares rose 18.9% to close at $20.47 as global e-commerce stocks gain amid growing COVID-19 pandemic fears.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) surged 18.8% to close at $5.55.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 18.3% to close at $7.10. Synalloy, earlier during the month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) climbed 17.5% to close at $2.69.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 17.3% to close at $6.45.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares climbed 17.1% to close at $5.41. Ra Medical Systems dropped over 11% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) gained 16.5% to close at $2.54. Entercom Communications, last week, reported closing of purchase of QL Gaming for $32 million in cash.
- HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCH) gained 16.4% to close at $16.07.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) rose 15.8% to close at $6.53 amid positive vaccine news.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 15.7% to close at $3.09.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 15.4% to close at $25.42.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 15.1% to close at $2.97. Francesca’s recently announced it has adopted a plan to close roughly 140 boutiques by January 30th 2021.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 15.1% to close at $5.18.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 14.5% to close at $14.13. Veritone, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) jumped 14.2% to close at $4.42. Liminal BioSciences, last week, released Q3 results.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares climbed 13.4% to close at $1.69 after the company regained compliance after receipt of NYSE non-compliance letter.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) climbed 11.7% to close at $4.10. GreenSky’s CEO David Zalik David bought 1,105,220 shares at an average price of $3.47.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 11.4% to close at $3.1750 after a company director disclosed the purchase of 266,113 shares at $2.75 per share.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 11.3% to close at $27.50. Lordstown Motors recently announced plans to begin production of its Lordstown Endurance in September 2021.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 11.2% to close at $127.01. The company late Tuesday priced its $560.9 million common stock offering.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) rose 9.2% to close at $7.35. Medley Management, on Monday, posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.7% to close at $11.63 after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 6.7% to close at $21.02 after the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the MELANI-01 study evaluating UCARTCS1 in multiple myeloma.
- ATIF Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ATIF) climbed 5% to close at $0.72 after the company announced it is preparing a securities investment fund aiming to invest in secondary markets and IPO projects. The fund is aiming to raise $100 million in the first phase and around $200 million to $300 million in the second phase.
Losers
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 33.6% to close at $6.46. CBAK Energy Technology entered into cancellation agreement with creditor who loaned aggregate of RMB$72 million to unit, Reuters reported.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares dipped 31.6% to close at $4.20 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings. DA Davidson downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $6.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 30.2% to close at $2.89 after the company announced an increase in its previously announced bought deal offering to 7.25 million shares at $3.10 per share.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 26.5% to close at $73.66 after Muddy Waters Research issued a short report on the stock, alleging fraud.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) dropped 18.5% to close at $11.53 after announcing a common stock offering of $75 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) declined 18.4% to close at $1.82 following Monday's surge on positive patent news.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) dipped 17.8% to close at $4.53.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) fell 16.1% to close at $27.51 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 15.3% to close at $17.65. Miragen Therapeutics shares jumped 32% on Tuesday after the company’s 10%+ owner Logos Global Master Fund reported a 476,667 share purchase at an average price of $4.76 per share.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) declined 14.9% to close at $6.82.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 14.9% to close at $35.39. Tang Capital Partners reported a 42.5% stake in Aptevo Therapeutics after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 13.7% to close at $5.25.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) fell 13.3% to close at $7.53. ProPhase Labs, earlier during the week, reported a Q3 loss.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 13.1% to close at $7.99. The company on Monday reported Q3 results.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 12.5% to close at $0.3571 after climbing around 30% on Tuesday. NXT-ID was awarded US Patent 10,841,301 for ‘System and method to authenticate electronics using electronic-metrics.’
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 12% to close at $1.91.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 11.8% to close at $7.28.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) fell 9.7% to close at $2.88 after the company said it is unable to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dipped 8.7% to close at $34.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 8.5% to close at $39.87.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 8.2% to close at $146.74 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) dropped 7.3% to close at $18.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 7% to close at $20.52 after the company priced a 40 million share offering at $20.80 per share.
