Investor Optimism Dented Globally On Rising COVID-19 Cases

A global surge in COVID-19 cases and new lockdowns are dampening the hopes of an economic recovery. After Wall Street's fall on Wednesday, worldwide markets are trading in red on Thursday.

The Dow futures are trading lower by 0.33%, and the S&P 500 futures are down by 0.34% on the last check Thursday. WTI crude oil futures are down by 0.74% to $41.70, and gold futures are down by 1% to $1,855.20. Ten-Year Treasury yield is down by 3.2 basis points to 0.85%.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.36%, closing lower for the second consecutive day on rising COVID-19 cases. Investors will be watching the Consumer Price Index and Manufacturing & Services PMI data due today.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark closed higher by 0.47% as investors cheered the government's stimulus pledge. The People's Bank of China will release its prime loan interest rate today.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.71% on Thursday, led by a decline in financial shares.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.25% after the nation's unemployment rate for October ticked higher to 7%, better than a consensus of 7.2%. The retail sales data for October is scheduled to release later today.

India's Nifty is trading lower by 0.86%, while South Korea's KOSPI gained a marginal 0.07%.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 has shed 0.96% early Thursday after the E.U.'s Consumer Price Index for October declined 0.3% year-over-year and rose 0.2% month-over-month. The bloc's current account surplus for September improved to €25.2 billion. Construction output data is due later today.

London's FTSE 100 index is down 0.91% at press time. There was positive vaccine news from AstraAstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), as a peer-reviewed study showed the vaccine triggered a strong immune response among older adults aged 55 and higher.

Germany's DAX is trading lower by 1% at publication time Thursday, led by a decline in banks, media, and technology shares.

France's CAC 40 index is trading lower by 0.95%, breaking its four-day winning streak. Spain's IBEX 35 has tumbled 1.12% after the nation's trade balance showed a deficit of €1.48 billion.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are up by 0.34% to 92.623. The dollar has strengthened 0.20% against the Euro to $1.1828, 0.37% against the Sterling Pound to $1.3220, and 0.10% against the Japanese Yen to ¥103.93.

