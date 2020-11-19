Rivian To Build, Offer Smaller Electric Vehicles In Europe And China

Rivian plans to offer smaller-sized vehicles in both Europe and China, Reuters reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed electric vehicle company has ambitions to build some vehicles in the two markets, according to Reuters.

The Michigan-based company plans to offer its existing SUV vehicle in Europe in 2022 and in China soon after.

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe told Reuters that it is the follow-on smaller vehicles — expected to share key components with their larger cousins — that will “drive volumes” in Europe and China.

“We wouldn’t be serious about building a car company if we weren’t thinking about China and Europe as important markets long term,” said Scaringe.

Why It Matters: Competition is intensifying in the electric pickup market as Rivian's own backer — Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) — is reportedly planning to also offer similar vehicles.

Others joining the pickup fray include General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The SUV market is also getting crowded, noted Reuters.

Rivian has started taking advance orders for its pickup models R1T and R1S priced at $75,000 and $77,500, both priced above Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The company says all its electric vehicles will be equipped with a free driver assistance system, which will automatically steer and adjust the speed of the vehicle at the driver’s command.

Photo by Richard Truesdell on Wikimedia