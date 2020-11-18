Market Overview

Twitter's Fleets Rollout Hampered By 'Performance And Stability' Woes

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 10:28pm   Comments
Twitter's Fleets Rollout Hampered By 'Performance And Stability' Woes

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is slowing down the release of the Fleets feature a day into its launch over functionality issues.

The new feature allows users to post fleeting thoughts, photos, and videos that would disappear after 24 hours.

What Happened: Twitter support team said in a statement Wednesday it is working to fix “performance and stability problems.

The social media platform's users who have not yet gained access to it could see a further delay. Twitter said that it wants “to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone.”

According to Bloomberg, a privacy glitch with Fleets allows people to tag users on posts even if those users have previously blocked them.

Why Does It Matter: The social media platform’s decision to decelerate the rollout comes just a day after it was initially launched.

Twitter launched Fleets as its answer to Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat, Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook Stories, and Instagram stories.

The Jack Dorsey-led social media company said some users’ discomfort with publicly visible permanent tweets was a motivation behind rolling out the disappearing posts. 

Price Action:  At the end of Wednesday’s trading session, Twitter was quoting 1.12% higher at $43.33.

Posted-In: Jack Dorsey privacy social media Twitter FleetsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

