8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading higher after as traders circulate a November 18 USPTO court document on Teva v Corcept.
- Nuance Communication (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $50 million buyback.
- Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA approval of DEFINITY Room Temperature.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of a Type A meeting with the FDA confirming a pathway for resubmission for approval of Libervant.
Losers
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a convertible senior notes offering.
- Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares are trading lower after the company announced an over-night marketing public offering of at least $20 million.
