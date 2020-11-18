Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2020 5:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading higher after as traders circulate a November 18 USPTO court document on Teva v Corcept.
  • Nuance Communication (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $50 million buyback.
  • Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA approval of DEFINITY  Room Temperature.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of a Type A meeting with the FDA confirming a pathway for resubmission for approval of Libervant.

Losers

  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a convertible senior notes offering.
  • Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares are trading lower after the company announced an over-night marketing public offering of at least $20 million.

