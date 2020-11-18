Dolly Parton, Beyoncé And Others Who Have Donated Big Sums To COVID-19 Research, Charities

There have been a number of high-profile celebrities who have stepped up and donated money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced the results from Phase 3 trials for its vaccine show it's 94.5% effective. This comes one week after Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine candidate showed a 90% efficacy rate.

Earlier this year, country music icon Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, money which directly assisted with Moderna's research. Parton said she feels "very honored and proud" to have helped.

Here is a list of other celebrities who have stepped up by donating money to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, and charities or foundations providing necessities.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund providing $6 million to various organizations providing relief and assistance to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oprah Winfrey donated $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts. The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation (OWCF) also officially donated $3 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in South Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna has donated $5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts and also donated personal protection equipment to New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna on Twitter.

George and Amal Clooney have also pledged more than $1 million with the cash understood to be shared between several COVID-19 causes and supporting several charities and foundations providing necessities and support to those worst affected by the outbreak. The couple also donated an additional $300,000 to the NHS, Lebanese Food Bank, and Lombardo Italy Region.

Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to the charity No Kid Hungry to assist with feeding and helping children while schools were closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner donated over 6,000 pounds of hand sanitizers to Southern California hospitals in April. Jenner also committed a $1 million donation to buy medical equipment.

