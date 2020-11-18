Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kandi Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2020 12:52pm   Comments
Share:

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares are trading higher on Wednesday on continued strength after the company on Tuesday reported it received approval from Texas to offer a rebate on its vehicles.

Kandi Technologies is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, controllers, and air conditioning systems for vehicles.

Kandi Technologies shares were trading up 18.49% at $11.15 at last check Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $17.40 and $2.17.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNDI)

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com