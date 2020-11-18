41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares climbed 73.9% to $4.17 after jumping around 75%on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares surged 44.4% to $0.1271 after jumping over 21% on Tuesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) surged 29.3% to $4.7850.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares rose 27.3% to $5.88. Ra Medical Systems dropped over 11% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 23.6% to $8.08. Ideal Power, last week, reported a Q3 loss of $1.28 per share.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares climbed 21.1% to $1.2350 as the company reported transformational acquisition of additional working interest at Etame Marin Block Offshore Gabon from Sasol for $50 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares climbed 21.1% to $2.8450 as the company disclosed that the SocketScan S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader has achieved the Google Wallet Certification.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares gained 18.9% to $5.29.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 17.8% to $134.56. The company recently priced its $560.9 million common stock offering.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) climbed 15.1% to $11.37 after the company announced at the SNO further Paxalisib data confirming the earlier announced positive safety and efficacy signals in glioblastoma.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) surged 14.8% to $16.52.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 14.5% to $5.35.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 14.4% to $0.1831 after the company announced it received court approval for its first day motions to support its ongoing operations.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 13.5% to $5.59.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped 13.5% to $4.68.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) gained 13.4% to $7.64. Medley Management, on Monday, posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 13% to $4.15. GreenSky’s CEO David Zalik David bought 1,105,220 shares at an average price of $3.47.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 12.5% to $24.77.
- Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) gained 12.2% to $11.89.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 11.7% to $27.58. Lordstown Motors recently announced plans to begin production of its Lordstown Endurance in September 2021.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 10.2% to $42.24 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 8.8% to $3.10 after a company director disclosed the purchase of 266,113 shares at $2.75 per share.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 8.8% to $4.21. Liminal BioSciences, last week, released Q3 results.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.5% to $11.83 after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- ATIF Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ATIF) gained 7.1% to $0.7350 after the company announced it is preparing a securities investment fund aiming to invest in secondary markets and IPO projects. The fund is aiming to raise $100 million in the first phase and around $200 million to $300 million in the second phase.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares rose 6.1% to $1.58 after the company regained compliance after receipt of NYSE non-compliance letter.
- Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 4.2% to $20.53 after the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the MELANI-01 study evaluating UCARTCS1 in multiple myeloma.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares tumbled 33.8% to $4.0889 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings. DA Davidson downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $6.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 29.1% to $2.9350 after the company announced an increase in its previously announced bought deal offering to 7.25 million shares at $3.10 per share.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) dropped 19.7% to $1.79 following Monday's surge on positive patent news.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 18.9% to $7.90. CBAK Energy Technology entered into cancellation agreement with creditor who loaned aggregate of RMB$72 million to unit, Reuters reported.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 17.1% to $6.64.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 12.2% to $0.3582 after climbing around 30% on Tuesday. NXT-ID was awarded US Patent 10,841,301 for ‘System and method to authenticate electronics using electronic-metrics.’
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) dropped 9.5% to $12.80 after announcing a common stock offering of $75 million.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) fell 9.4% to $2.89 after the company said it is unable to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dipped 9.3% to $33.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 9% to $18.95. Miragen Therapeutics shares jumped 32% on Tuesday after the company’s 10%+ owner Logos Global Master Fund reported a 476,667 share purchase at an average price of $4.76 per share.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) dropped 7.9% to $17.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) dropped 7.5% to $40.27.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 5.5% to $151.02 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 5% to $20.97 after the company priced a 40 million share offering at $20.80 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas