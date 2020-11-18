Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 185 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 18.4% to hit its new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit $60.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.89.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.76%.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.78.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares hit a yearly high of $339.24. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new yearly high of $244.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.96.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 0.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit $156.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit $155.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares hit $59.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.47%.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $416.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
- Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $280.15 for a change of down 0.04%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.88 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
- International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.61 for a change of up 0.95%.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares hit $137.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares hit a yearly high of $61.59. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $197.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares broke to $116.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.31 for a change of up 0.26%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.17.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $129.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.18. Shares traded up 1.36%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares set a new yearly high of $46.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.97. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $108.40 with a daily change of up 2.19%.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.92. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.
- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares hit $67.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.64 with a daily change of up 1.41%.
- Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.04%.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.43%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $67.01. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.35. Shares traded up 0.98%.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.75. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.90.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $61.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.4% for the day.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.39 with a daily change of up 3.67%.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.94. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.97. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $234.43 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.86. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.59.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%.
- National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.96 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares hit $84.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.09 with a daily change of down 1.27%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) shares were up 1.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.44.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares broke to $38.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.87. Shares traded up 0.96%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit $71.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $96.51. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Wednesday, moving down 0.9%.
- Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $112.34. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.52.
- Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
- Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares set a new yearly high of $43.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.42% on the session.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.08. Shares traded up 2.72%.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $60.70. The stock traded down 1.31% on the session.
- Rogers (NYSE: ROG) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.38. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares were up 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69 for a change of up 0.83%.
- Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $54.89. Shares traded down 0.07%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.78. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit $20.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.18 for a change of up 1.02%.
- Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.45.
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares hit $51.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.88%.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.73%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.77. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.32. Shares traded up 1.66%.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares broke to $75.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.36.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.8%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $224.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.55%.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.68 with a daily change of up 10.95%.
- Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.20.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit $47.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.84%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares broke to $32.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.90.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.45.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.88. Shares traded up 6.2%.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.94. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.06.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.79 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.98. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares broke to $50.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.02. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
- ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.11. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
- Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $292.19 with a daily change of down 0.47%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.18%.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.83.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.30 for a change of up 4.4%.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.86%.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.02 for a change of up 0.08%.
- CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares hit $32.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $13.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
- Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares set a new yearly high of $17.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.60 with a daily change of up 4.32%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.45% for the day.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares hit $5.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.59%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.53.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
- Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 for a change of up 2.55%.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.82. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Argan (NYSE: AGX) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.67.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) shares hit $35.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to $19.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.47%.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.82 on Wednesday, moving up 9.66%.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $24.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.24 for a change of up 1.84%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.46 for a change of up 3.01%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.54%.
- CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.19%.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 1.08%.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to $8.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.46%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was up 16.37% for the day.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares were up 8.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of up 8.55%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 for a change of down 0.08%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares broke to $33.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares broke to $3.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.14. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.57%.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.72%.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
- Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.4%.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.44. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to $7.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.47 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.43% on the session.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Bancroft Fund, Ltd. (AMEX: BCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.12%.
- Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.15.
- Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.93 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.64% for the day.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares broke to $9.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
- Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) shares hit a yearly high of $34.55. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.86 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.69%.
- HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to $15.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.53%.
- Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ: KFFB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%.
- Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50.
