Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 185 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.09%. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

(NASDAQ: SBUX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit $60.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.

(NYSE: MS) shares hit $60.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.89.

(NYSE: TGT) shares were up 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.89. General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.76%.

(NYSE: GM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.76%. ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03.

(NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.78.

(NYSE: RACE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.78. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares hit a yearly high of $339.24. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE: CP) shares hit a yearly high of $339.24. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new yearly high of $244.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new yearly high of $244.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.96.

(NYSE: APTV) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.96. Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 0.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98 for a change of up 0.64%.

(NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 0.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98 for a change of up 0.64%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit $156.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit $156.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit $155.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit $155.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%. Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares hit $59.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.47%.

(NYSE: YUMC) shares hit $59.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.47%. W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $416.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE: GWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $416.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%. Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $280.15 for a change of down 0.04%.

(NYSE: ANET) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $280.15 for a change of down 0.04%. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.88 with a daily change of up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.88 with a daily change of up 1.11%. International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.61 for a change of up 0.95%.

(NYSE: IP) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.61 for a change of up 0.95%. Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares hit $137.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

(NYSE: HEI) shares hit $137.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%. Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares hit a yearly high of $61.59. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE: MGA) shares hit a yearly high of $61.59. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $197.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%.

(NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $197.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%. FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares broke to $116.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.

(NYSE: FMC) shares broke to $116.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.31 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE: ZEN) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.31 for a change of up 0.26%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.17.

(NYSE: J) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.17. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $129.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE: ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $129.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.18. Shares traded up 1.36%.

(NYSE: JHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.18. Shares traded up 1.36%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares set a new yearly high of $46.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.

(NYSE: SQM) shares set a new yearly high of $46.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session. News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.97. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.97. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $108.40 with a daily change of up 2.19%.

(NYSE: XPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $108.40 with a daily change of up 2.19%. L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.92. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.

(NYSE: LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.92. The stock was down 4.18% for the day. Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares hit $67.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%.

(NYSE: PLAN) shares hit $67.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%. HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ: HDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FLEX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session. GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.64 with a daily change of up 1.41%.

(NYSE: GFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.64 with a daily change of up 1.41%. Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.04%.

(NYSE: ALV) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.04%. Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.43%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $67.01. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $67.01. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.35. Shares traded up 0.98%.

(NYSE: RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.35. Shares traded up 0.98%. Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.75. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.

(NYSE: CX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.75. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.90.

(NYSE: SEE) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.90. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $61.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $61.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ: KOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.4% for the day. Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.39 with a daily change of up 3.67%.

(NYSE: BHVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.39 with a daily change of up 3.67%. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.94. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.94. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ: HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.97. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE: TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.97. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $234.43 with a daily change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ: KNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $234.43 with a daily change of up 0.2%. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%. Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.86. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NYSE: TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.86. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%.

(NASDAQ: TWST) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

(NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.59.

(NYSE: RBC) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.59. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.

(NYSE: SF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%.

(NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%. National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.96 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.96 for a change of up 0.37%. Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares hit $84.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ: EXPO) shares hit $84.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.09 with a daily change of down 1.27%.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.09 with a daily change of down 1.27%. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.

(NASDAQ: UPWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NYSE: AMG) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56.

(NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.

(NYSE: EVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE: CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%. EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) shares were up 1.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.44.

(NYSE: ENS) shares were up 1.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.44. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares broke to $38.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ: MCRB) shares broke to $38.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.87. Shares traded up 0.96%.

(NASDAQ: TRUP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.87. Shares traded up 0.96%. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit $71.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit $71.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%. Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

(NYSE: ESI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $96.51. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $96.51. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Wednesday, moving down 0.9%.

(NASDAQ: VG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Wednesday, moving down 0.9%. Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $112.34. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $112.34. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.52.

(NYSE: CNO) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.52. Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

(NYSE: AIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.

(NYSE: ATCO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session. Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares set a new yearly high of $43.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.42% on the session.

(NYSE: TRTN) shares set a new yearly high of $43.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.42% on the session. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.08. Shares traded up 2.72%.

(NYSE: AEO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.08. Shares traded up 2.72%. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $60.70. The stock traded down 1.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $60.70. The stock traded down 1.31% on the session. Rogers (NYSE: ROG) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.38. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

(NYSE: ROG) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.38. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares were up 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69 for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE: HI) shares were up 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69 for a change of up 0.83%. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $54.89. Shares traded down 0.07%.

(NYSE: ACA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $54.89. Shares traded down 0.07%. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.78. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

(NYSE: ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.78. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit $20.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit $20.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.18 for a change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.18 for a change of up 1.02%. Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.45.

(NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.45. Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares hit $51.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.88%.

(NASDAQ: REPL) shares hit $51.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.88%. Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.73%.

(NYSE: TEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.73%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.77. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.77. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.32. Shares traded up 1.66%.

(NYSE: FSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.32. Shares traded up 1.66%. Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares broke to $75.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ: FWRD) shares broke to $75.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.36.

(NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.36. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.8%.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.8%. Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE: AX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $224.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.55%.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $224.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.55%. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MDRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day. La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.68 with a daily change of up 10.95%.

(NYSE: LZB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.68 with a daily change of up 10.95%. Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.20.

(NYSE: FIT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.20. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit $47.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.84%.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit $47.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.84%. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares broke to $32.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.

(NYSE: JOE) shares broke to $32.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.90.

(NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.90. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.45.

(NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.45. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.

(NASDAQ: ATSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.88. Shares traded up 6.2%.

(NASDAQ: TRIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.88. Shares traded up 6.2%. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.94. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE: TUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.94. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.06.

(NYSE: PIPR) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.06. Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.79 with a daily change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE: HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.79 with a daily change of up 0.49%. Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%.

(NASDAQ: GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.98. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ATRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.98. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares broke to $50.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ: HLIO) shares broke to $50.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.02. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.02. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session. ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ODP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.

(NYSE: FUBO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86. EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.11. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.

(NYSE: NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.11. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session. Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $292.19 with a daily change of down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $292.19 with a daily change of down 0.47%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day. Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.18%.

(NASDAQ: KROS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.18%. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.83.

(NASDAQ: PNTG) shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.83. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GRWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.30 for a change of up 4.4%.

(NYSE: ANF) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.30 for a change of up 4.4%. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.86%.

(NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.86%. Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRIM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.02 for a change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE: PAR) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.02 for a change of up 0.08%. CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares hit $32.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE: CTS) shares hit $32.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%. NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.

(NASDAQ: NVEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ: ARCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

(NYSE: TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $13.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $13.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares set a new yearly high of $17.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

(NYSE: WNC) shares set a new yearly high of $17.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: SHYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%. Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.60 with a daily change of up 4.32%.

(NASDAQ: AGYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.60 with a daily change of up 4.32%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.45% for the day. Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares hit $5.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.59%.

(NASDAQ: RBBN) shares hit $5.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.59%. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.53.

(NASDAQ: RILY) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.53. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

(NYSE: THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: MBIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%. Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 for a change of up 2.55%.

(NYSE: CEL) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 for a change of up 2.55%. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.82. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE: TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.82. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Argan (NYSE: AGX) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.67.

(NYSE: AGX) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.67. HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) shares hit $35.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.

(NASDAQ: HMST) shares hit $35.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to $19.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.

(NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to $19.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.47%.

(NYSE: CPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.47%. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE: ETJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%. Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.82 on Wednesday, moving up 9.66%.

(NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.82 on Wednesday, moving up 9.66%. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $24.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ: COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $24.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.24 for a change of up 1.84%.

(NASDAQ: ALTM) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.24 for a change of up 1.84%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.46 for a change of up 3.01%.

(NYSE: SI) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.46 for a change of up 3.01%. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.54%.

(NYSE: HVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.54%. CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.19%.

(NYSE: CAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.19%. Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.

(NASDAQ: FOSL) shares hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 1.08%.

(NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 1.08%. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to $8.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to $8.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.46%. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.

(NASDAQ: CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%. Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was up 16.37% for the day.

(NYSE: PRTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was up 16.37% for the day. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares were up 8.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of up 8.55%.

(NASDAQ: BLNK) shares were up 8.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of up 8.55%. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 for a change of down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 for a change of down 0.08%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares broke to $33.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: TA) shares broke to $33.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%. Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares broke to $3.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: WPRT) shares broke to $3.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.14. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NYSE: RMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.14. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.57%.

(NYSE: RYAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.57%. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.72%.

(NYSE: RMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.72%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ: CTRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%. Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.

(NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session. Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.4%.

(NYSE: DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.4%. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LCUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.44. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.44. The stock was down 4.85% for the day. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.

(NYSE: HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to $7.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%.

(NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to $7.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%. SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SHSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.47 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE: GSL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.47 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.43% on the session. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AVNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Bancroft Fund, Ltd. (AMEX: BCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.12%.

(AMEX: BCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.12%. Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.15.

(NYSE: EARN) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.15. Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.93 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.93 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.64% for the day. HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares broke to $9.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ: HQI) shares broke to $9.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) shares hit a yearly high of $34.55. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.

(AMEX: ACU) shares hit a yearly high of $34.55. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session. Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.86 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.69%.

(NASDAQ: KZIA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.86 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.69%. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to $15.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.53%.

(NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to $15.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.53%. Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ: KFFB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ: KFFB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%. Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50.

