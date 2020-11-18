Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 11:02am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 185 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 18.4% to hit its new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit $60.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.89.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.76%.
  • ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03.
  • Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.78.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares hit a yearly high of $339.24. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new yearly high of $244.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.96.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 0.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit $156.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit $155.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares hit $59.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.47%.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $416.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $280.15 for a change of down 0.04%.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.88 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.61 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares hit $137.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
  • Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares hit a yearly high of $61.59. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $197.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%.
  • FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares broke to $116.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.31 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.17.
  • Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $129.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.18. Shares traded up 1.36%.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares set a new yearly high of $46.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.97. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $108.40 with a daily change of up 2.19%.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.92. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.
  • Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares hit $67.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%.
  • HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
  • Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.64 with a daily change of up 1.41%.
  • Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.43%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $67.01. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.35. Shares traded up 0.98%.
  • Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.75. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.90.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $61.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 18.4% for the day.
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.39 with a daily change of up 3.67%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.94. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.97. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $234.43 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.86. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.59.
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%.
  • National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.96 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares hit $84.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.09 with a daily change of down 1.27%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) shares were up 1.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.44.
  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares broke to $38.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $95.87. Shares traded up 0.96%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit $71.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.43. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $96.51. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Wednesday, moving down 0.9%.
  • Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $112.34. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.52.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
  • Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.
  • Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares set a new yearly high of $43.11 this morning. The stock was up 2.42% on the session.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.08. Shares traded up 2.72%.
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $60.70. The stock traded down 1.31% on the session.
  • Rogers (NYSE: ROG) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.38. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares were up 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69 for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $54.89. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.78. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
  • R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit $20.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.18 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.45.
  • Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares hit $51.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.88%.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.73%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.77. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.32. Shares traded up 1.66%.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares broke to $75.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.36.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.8%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $224.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.55%.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.68 with a daily change of up 10.95%.
  • Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.20.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit $47.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.84%.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares broke to $32.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.90.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.45.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.88. Shares traded up 6.2%.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.94. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.06.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.79 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.98. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares broke to $50.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.02. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
  • ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $72.11. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
  • Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $292.19 with a daily change of down 0.47%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.18%.
  • Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.83.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.30 for a change of up 4.4%.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.86%.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.02 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares hit $32.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $13.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares set a new yearly high of $17.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.60 with a daily change of up 4.32%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.45% for the day.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares hit $5.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.59%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.53.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
  • Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 for a change of up 2.55%.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.82. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Argan (NYSE: AGX) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.67.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) shares hit $35.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
  • Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to $19.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.47%.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.82 on Wednesday, moving up 9.66%.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $24.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.24 for a change of up 1.84%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.46 for a change of up 3.01%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.54%.
  • CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.19%.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to $8.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.46%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was up 16.37% for the day.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares were up 8.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of up 8.55%.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 for a change of down 0.08%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares broke to $33.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares broke to $3.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.14. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.57%.
  • Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.72%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
  • Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.4%.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.44. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to $7.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%.
  • SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.47 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.43% on the session.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Bancroft Fund, Ltd. (AMEX: BCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.12%.
  • Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.15.
  • Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.93 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.64% for the day.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares broke to $9.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
  • Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) shares hit a yearly high of $34.55. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.86 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.69%.
  • HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to $15.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.53%.
  • Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ: KFFB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%.
  • Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

