Insider Buys Matador Resources Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 11:58am
Shares of Matador Resources Inc (NYSE:MTDR) rose by 7% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, November 18 showed that Ehrman Monika U bought 1,123 shares at an average price of $8.93. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Matador Resources Inc. to 22,680 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

