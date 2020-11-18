Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 3 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Interest:

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $39.63. Shares traded down 6.94%.

(NASDAQ: ATEX) shares fell to $27.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.53%.

(NASDAQ: RSSS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.10 and later moving up 0.47%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.