Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 10:29am   Comments
On Wednesday morning, 3 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Interest:

  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 11.53% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $39.63. Shares traded down 6.94%.
  • Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) shares fell to $27.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.53%.
  • Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.10 and later moving up 0.47%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

