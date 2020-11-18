Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Slashes App Store Fee To 15% For Small Businesses
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2020 11:52am   Comments
Share:
Apple Slashes App Store Fee To 15% For Small Businesses

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Wednesday a new program that reduces the App Store commission to 15% for small businesses earning up to $1 million per year.

The company said it's making the move to help accelerate innovation and support for small businesses and independent developers to propel their businesses forward with the next generation of apps on the App Store.

The new App Store Small Business Program will benefit the majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store, with a reduced commission by Apple on paid apps and in-app purchases, according to Cupertino. 

“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world. We’re launching this program to help small business owners write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store, and to build the kind of quality apps our customers love,” said CEO Tim Cook. 

Apple shares were trading down slightly at $119.37 at last check Wednesday. 

The stock has a 52-week range between $137.98 and $53.15.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Reveals MagSafe Duo Pricing, Wattage, And It's A Tough Pill To Swallow
Apple Supplier Foxconn Starts Making Displays In Vietnam While Wisconsin Plans Remain Unclear
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Warren Buffett Sells Some Apple Stock, But These Investors Don't Think He's Done With The Tech Giant
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Not Good Enough? Impressive Earnings From Walmart And Home Depot Fail To Lift Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: App Store AppsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com