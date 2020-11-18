61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 48.4% to close at $6.09 on Tuesday amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares jumped 40.3% to close at $1.81 on Tuesday as the company disclosed that both the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 studies achieved their primary endpoints.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) jumped 32.2% to close at $20.84 after the company’s 10%+ owner Logos Global Master Fund reported a 476,667 share purchase at an average price of $4.76 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 25% to close at $9.19. The company on Monday reported Q3 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares jumped 25% to close at $3.10. Marathon Patent, last week, released Q3 results.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) climbed 24.5% to close at $3.00.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 24.2% to close at $8.10. Village Farms, last week, reported a profit for the third quarter.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 23.3% to close at $9.67 after the company announced plans to merge two of its raw materials companies into its wafer manufacturing company Tongmei and list Tongmei shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) jumped 23% to close at $65.58. ALX Oncology, last week, reported a Q3 net loss of $10.759 million.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares gained 22.4% to close at $8.63 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) climbed 21.8% to close at $3.18. SM Energy, on Monday, reaffirmed its borrowing base and announced an agreement for South Texas well completions.
- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP) rose 20.9% to close at $14.00.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 20% to close at $10.07.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) climbed 19.1% to close at $10.71. Fossil, last week, reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) rose 19.1% to close at $6.23. Ocuphire Pharma, on Monday, reported expansion of global patents for Nyxol® and $1.7 million NIH Grants for APX3330 program.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 18.3% to close at $3.94. Party City’s Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares at an average price of $3.37.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) rose 17.9% to close at $16.35.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 17.3% to close at $9.41 after the company reported it received approval from Texas to offer a rebate on its vehicles.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) jumped 16.5% to close at $21.66. FuboTV, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 16.1% to close at $14.15. Blink Charging shares gained over 25% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares climbed 16% to close at $2.10.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) jumped 15.2% to close at $4.84. Jupiter Wellness' JW-100 entered clinical trial for treatment of herpes.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) surged 14.3% to close at $3.28.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) jumped 14.2% to close at $5.40.
- Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) gained 13.8% to close at $9.43. Paramount Group’s board unanimously rejected $9.50-$10.50 per share cash offer from Bow Street.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) climbed 12.1% to close at $17.85.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) climbed 11.9% to close at $4.88 after the company announced it submitted Supplemental New Drug Applications for VAZALORE 325 mg and 81 mg to the FDA. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 10.4% to close at $5.97.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares gained 10.1% to close at $1.97. Ocean Power Technologies shares gained 6% on Monday DeepStar awarded go subsea systems engineering contract to the company.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 10% to close at $4.12 after jumping around 31% on Monday.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) shares gained 8.4% to close at $2.84 after the company said it completed the closing of the subscription agreement with Hong Kong Duoku Limited, an affiliate of Baidu Yi Xin Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. at a purchase price of $10.31 per share.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 8.2% to close at $441.61. Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index after months and months of speculation. The move will take effect prior to the open of trading on December 21, 2020, to coincide with the December quarterly rebalance.
Losers
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares tumbled 66.3% to close at $4.02 on Tuesday after the company reported topline results from NurOwn Phase 3 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis study. The study did not meet statistical significance in primary endpoint.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) dropped 23.2% to close at $15.15. Lufax, last month, priced its IPO at $13.50 per ADS.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) fell 22.5% to close at $36.21 after Amazon announced Amazon Pharmacy, which will offer competing services.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 21.2% to close at $2.23. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped 146% on Monday as the company announced approval of US Patent for next generation compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) declined 21.1% to close at $4.95 after climbing 49% on Monday. Westwater Resources reported quarterly results last week.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dropped 19% to close at $16.73 after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common stock.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell 16.7% to close at $0.55 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss..
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 16.6% to close at $1.71 after reporting results for the first quarter.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 16.3% to close at $10.84 after Amazon announced its new 'Amazon Pharmacy' online store.
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 15% to close at $1.13 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) dropped 14.8% to close at $4.02 after the company announced a secondary offering of 12.5 million shares of its common stock.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 14.6% to close at $23.71 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 13.9% to close at $9.73 after climbing 84% on Monday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) dropped 13.4% to close at $2.33. AgEagle Aerial Systems released Q3 results on Monday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 12.8% to close at $3.74 after jumping 45% on Monday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 12.8% to close at $6.09. HighPoint Resources, last week, announced it would merge with Bonanza Creek Energy in an all-stock transaction.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 12.7% to close at $4.93. Greenland Technologies, last week, reported it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support the manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KCAC) dipped 12.6% to close at $17.20.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 12.5% to close at $11.89 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 12.2% to close at $4.33. Applied Genetic Tech posted a quarterly loss of $0.60 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 11.5% to close at $4.62 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 10.8% to close at $36.98 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) declined 10.7% to close at $16.15 after reporting third-quarter earnings and announcing an acquisition. Gan announced the acquisition of Coolbet, a B2C iGaming operator.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares fell 10.7% to close at $76.49. CureVac yesterday confirmed reports that European Commission will authorize agreement for supply of up to 405 million doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV.
- Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 10.6% to close at $290.02 as the company priced secondary offering of 2,955,984 shares of common stock at $295 per share.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.1% to close at $22.98 after the company priced upsized 38 million share public offering of common stock at $22.25 per share.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 8.1% to close at $1.70 after the company reported a Q3 net loss of $6.1 million.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 6.7% to close at $1.11. Remark said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $2.5 million to $2.7 million.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares fell 6% to close at $1.10 after the company reported Mobile Energy Global division October sales of 102 units.
